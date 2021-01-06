Madhya Pradesh: Bhumi pujan of water tanks, pipelines worth Rs 21 crore for 21 panchayats performed in Dhar district

Dhamnod (Dhar district): Bhumi pujan for constructing water tanks and laying pipelines worth Rs 21 crore in 21 panchayats was performed in Bagwania village on Tuesday by MP Chhatar Singh Darbar under Jal Jeevan Mission.

A function was organised on the occasion. Speakers who addressed the gathering highlighted the schemes that are run by state and union government.

Former Indore mayor Krishna Murari Moghe, BJP district president Raju Yadav, MLA Pachi Lal Medha and other leaders were present as special guests. The programme was conducted by Subhash Chakkki Wala while Arun Malwiya proposed the vote of thanks.