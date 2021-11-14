Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan for development of drain held

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot assembly constituency in Ratlam district performed Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of a drain at a cost of 12 lakhs on Saturday. He assured villagers to continue to work for the development of the Alot Assembly constituency.

The love that the people of Negroon gave to him will never be forgotten, MLA Chawla said. Special guests were Taal municipal council former president Anil Shukla, Melukhedi sarpanch Dinesh Singh Dodiya, and block Congress president Ramlal Dhakad. He sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from the MLA fund for the community building.

On the demand of the villagers, he assured everyone that the liquor shop operating in the middle of the village would be removed immediately. He said that he will even stage dharna. Gram Panchayat Negrun feted the guests with safa shriphal.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:08 AM IST