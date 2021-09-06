Madhya Pradesh: Bhoj era Chhabina taken out, Dhar Maharaj performs aarti

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A Chhabina (religious procession) belonging to King Bhoj era was taken out from Dhareshwar Mandir in Dhar town in accordance with Corona protocol.

Before it was taken out, an aarti was performed by Dhar Maharaj Hemendra Singh Rao Pawar, the present titular Maharaja of Dhar state and a descendant of the Pawar dynasty that ruled Dhar.

The 500-year-old Chhabina had been taken out with majestic glamour in the past too. On Monday, it was taken out amid police arrangements through main roads of the area.

Due to pandemic, only a handful of devotees were seen as administration had issued passes. From morning itself the police force was deployed in the area. Administrative officials of the district were present, including collector Alok Kumar Singh and Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh.

