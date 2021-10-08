Madhya Pradesh: Bhim Army's Chouhan booked over post against ex-MP on social media

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Bhim Army's Durgesh Chauhan has found himself in soup after posting objectionable comments against Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's vice president and former MP Chintaman Malviya on the social media.

Reacting on the comment, former MP's supporter and BJP worker Aditya Joshi lodged a police case against Chauhan of Bhim Army under various sections. Police arrested him and produced before the local court, from where he was sent to the jail.

Complainant claimed that Bheem Army's Nagda Assembly constituency president Durgesh Chouhan, a resident of Chappan Block has posted a comment on social media against BJP's state vice-president and former MP Chintaman Malviya through his ID on Tuesday night with the aim of disturbing the peace in the town, Joshi said.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance into the matter, Nagda police registered a case under Section 505 (2) and 188 of Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Police station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma told that the accused was arrested and produced in the court, from where he has been sent to Khachrod jail. Sharma said that Durgesh has also been booked for disturbing peace and other cases in the past.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:11 AM IST