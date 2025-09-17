Madhya Pradesh: Bhikangaon’s ₹5.50 Crore School Still In Darkness |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura High Secondary School, built at a cost of ₹5.50 crore, has become a symbol of neglect as it remains without electricity even seven months after its inauguration. On February 23, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the school with the promise of modern education for local children. But till today, the campus stands in darkness, with smart classes, labs and computers lying idle.

The building has 18 spacious rooms, science labs, 33 computers, 20 CCTV cameras, taps and a water tank. These facilities should have ensured quality education and safety, but they remain unused for want of a power connection. CCTV cameras hang lifeless on walls, the water tank is dry, and lab experiments have not even begun. For students, computers and smart boards are still only a dream.

Considered the largest school in the district, Govindpura High Secondary offers education from Class 1 to 12. Parents and students had welcomed it with high hopes of a brighter future. However, the lack of electricity has left them deeply disappointed. The principal said that several letters have been written to the electricity department, but no action has followed.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Adil has assured that the matter will be resolved soon. But parents and local leaders continue to protest, questioning why, despite crores being spent on such a big school, the most basic requirement—electricity—was overlooked. Members of the Rural Parent Teacher Association have also raised their voice, calling the government’s promises of modern education “unfulfilled.”

At the time of its inauguration, the school was projected as a model for the entire region. Today, it stands as a reminder of unkept promises—a grand building waiting for electricity while children’s dreams remain trapped in the dark.