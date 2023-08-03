Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Scouts & Guides Marks Scarf Day

FPJ

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Scouts & Guides of Madhya Pradesh, Dewas celebrated the International Scout Scarf Day with great enthusiasm and dedication. The event took place at Dewas District Scout Headquarters, where scouts and guides from different units came together to commemorate the special occasion, district secretary Hemendra Nigam said.

International Scout Scarf Day is an annual celebration observed by scouts and guides across the world. On this day, members wear their scout scarves as a symbol of unity and pride in the global scouts movement. The event aims to foster a sense of camaraderie among scouts and guides, irrespective of their nationality or background.

The celebration in Dewas began with a colourful flag hoisting ceremony under the chief hospitality of district vice-presidents NK Joshi and Pushpa Bharti.

This was followed by various engaging activities and team-building exercises that encouraged teamwork, leadership and problem-solving skills among participants. Jitendra Mandloi conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Shiv Charan Angoria.

