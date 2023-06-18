Andhra Pradesh: 'Hindustan Scouts And Guides Fake,' Says School Education Dept

As the AP government has been warning everybody to not fall prey to such false recruitments, they also clearly mentioned that any officials of government has not given the authority for this type of recruitment. | YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM

Vishakhapatnam: In line with the Andhra Pradesh (AP) officials, an unauthorized association named Hindustan Scouts and Guides have been recruiting people. They do this activity in the name of 'scout master' and 'guide captain'.

The Andhra Pradesh school education department warned the public about fake scouts and guides organizations. Only one organization is permitted by the government of India and that is Bharat Scouts and Guides Andhra Pradesh state association affiliated to the New National Association, New Delhi. This was told by officials in a press statement.

Following that, the Bharat Scouts and Guides Andhra Pradesh is affiliated with the World Organization of the Scout Movement. “This has affiliations with the World Organization of the Scout Movement and World Association of Girl Guides and Girt Scouts. It has been implementing its activities in the schools and colleges of Andhra Pradesh,” said the officials.

As the AP government has been warning everybody to not fall prey to such false recruitments, they also clearly mentioned that any officials of government has not given the authority for this type of recruitment. "The Hindustan Scouts and Guilds, claiming to be state associated and established in AP, is one such fake association. The commissioned of school education or other offices in the state government has not given any permission for implementing its activities in schools or colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Hence everybody is warned not to fall prey to such unscrupulous elements. In such case of any information on the fraudulent activities of such people the public may file a police complaint," added the officials.

