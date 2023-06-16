Andhra Pradesh Horror! Class 10 Student Burned Alive In Brutal Attack In Guntur

Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old class 10 student identified as U Amarnath was set on fire and burned alive in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Friday.

The horrifying act occurred while the minor was on his way to attend tuition classes. Unidentified attackers intercepted him, doused him with petrol, and ignited the flames, leaving him in a critical condition.

Boy succumbed to his injuries while under treatment

Local residents immediately rushed him to the Government General Hospital in Guntur. Despite the efforts to save his life, the young boy tragically succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

As per news reports, during the transportation to the hospital, Amarnath repeatedly uttered the name "Venky."

The alleged reason for the attack:

Amarnath's grandfather, Reddaiah, made a grave allegation, stating that the motive behind the brutal attack was related to a boy who had been harassing his sister. Amarnath had confronted the boy for his misconduct towards his sister and had questioned his presence near her college.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bapatla provided further details on the incident, explaining, "Around 6 am today, Amarnath, a 15-year-old 10th class student, was attacked by four unknown individuals while he was on his way to his tuition class. They set him on fire, causing severe injuries. Despite swift medical attention at the local hospital, the victim succumbed to his wounds."

A case has been filed, and a thorough investigation is underway.