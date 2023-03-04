Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria festivity at its peak in Jobat

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): The festivity of Bhagoria, the festival of tribal folk culture, is at its peak in Alirajpur district. On Saturday, Bhagoria fairs were organised at Nanpur, Baledi, Umrali and Kadwal in the district.

The gaiety of the folk festival was seen everywhere. At Nanpur Bhagoria, the administration under the leadership of SDM Lakshmi Gamad and Jobat SDOP Neeraj Namdev remained alert throughout the day.

During the celebration, SDOP Namdev could not stop himself from playing a mandal and also matched steps to the beat of Thal, Mandal.

Once SDOP Namdev starts playing Mandal, all the tribals, whether young or old, started dancing. Young men and women were also seen taking selfies and got enthralled with the tune of kurratis, flute and mandal.

Collector, SP participate in Meghnagar

Jhabua collector Rajni Singh arrived with SP Agam Jain to enjoy the Bhagoria Haat organised in Ranapur.

On Saturday, Singh was seen shopping in the market with her son. The villagers were excited to see the senior officers of the district in the market.

The collector closely observed the culture of the tribal society here and personally experienced the enthusiasm that the people of the society have about Bhagoria. In the Haat Bazar, the collector discussed with the villagers and took information from them about various schemes.

The collector and the SP are continuously visiting most of the Bhagoria haats in the district so that the system can be reviewed and ground reality about government schemes can be known by meeting rural people.

