Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria festival celebrated with enthusiasm in Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagoria haat was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at Hatpipliya on Wednesday. Folk artistes of the area dressed in their traditional costume sang Bhagoria songs to the tune of Mandal and the DJ.

With the easing of all restrictions imposed during the pandemic since the last two years, this year Bhagoria fairs will be remembered by residents. A wonderful confluence of tribal culture and modern life were observed at the fest. For this, a grand Chal Samaroh was also organised by the tribal community.

A large number of women and children of the tribal community also joined the rally. The Bhagoria rally was inaugurated from Deogarh Chouraha, in which Nagar Panchayat president’s representative Arun Rathore Nagar, vice president Narbat Singh Talaya and Ward No 2 councillor Madan Lal Bundela were present. The huge procession taken out by the tribals was welcomed at various places. To maintain discipline, cops were also deployed at various spots.

