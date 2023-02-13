Madhya Pradesh: Betma gets facelift before CM’s visit in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Betma Nagar underwent transformation in view of the Chief Minister's Monday visit. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhah is scheduled to visit Betma on Monday where he will participate in Vikas Yatra and another programme. The construction of Betma-Indore city road, which was crying about its plight for years, was completed on Sunday. For the past three days, the administration has kept its focus on the completion of the road. The efforts yielded results and the road was ready on Sunday evening. The city council also cleared the weeds and the garbage around the big school overnight.

The dusty walls were given a beautiful look with new paint. MPEB too replaced the electric cables hanging like spider webs with new cables. Roads were dug for the Narmada pipeline, however, even after the project was completed, the dug roads were not repaired. The civic body now has filled the grit to cover up the dug area. The administration has also ensured that the things were in the right state at the hospital.The street lights on the Indore road which were non-functioning have been replaced and the whole stretch is not lit up.

