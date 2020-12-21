Madhya Pradesh becomes Leopard State of India, boasts most diverse genetic pool

Indore: Madhya Pradesh roars the loudest and celebrates the largest the population of another wildcat - leopard. The graceful and powerful species made its mark in MP’s territory with 3,421 leopards recorded throughout.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state accounting for 26.62 per cent of entire leopard population in the country. Amazingly, the number is higher than the combined population in other regions of the country including Shivalik Hills & Gangetic Plains, Western Ghats and North East Hills, and Brahmaputra Flood Plains. The last region Central India & Eastern Ghats has the highest number of leopards recorded. The region has 8,071 leopards in the country.

A total of 5,240 adult individual leopards were photo-captured. The overall leopard population in tiger range landscape of India was estimated at 12,852. Out of a total 10,602 surveyed grids in India, leopard presence was recorded for 3,475 grids.

The census report said, “Leopard population has increased in all states of the central India when compared to previous estimates of 2014. The state of Madhya Pradesh had the largest leopard population in India.”