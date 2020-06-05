Madhya Pradesh: Barwani’s Shivani helping the underprivileged in all possible ways

Barwani: The world is fighting coronavirus pandemic, which is why most of the activities are online, including education. Youths are receiving education via several online portals and classes. Taking inspiration from which, member of Nehru Yuva Kendra Educate Girls team of Barwani, Shivani Choyal is helping the girls of underprivileged areas study. Shivani is also educating the locals about the importance of social distancing and covering mouth with masks at such times.

In her own words, Choyal said that the efforts are to make sure that the underprivileged and poor children are not deprived of quality education. She also teaches children of returned migrant labourers. Shivani is conducting online classes from her laptop. Choyal’s lessons are not just comprised of education and information, but she is also creating awareness by discussing preventive measures to combat coronavirus. She talks about the importance of frequent hand washing with soap and water. Choyal uses informative animated videos on the same.

Shivani is also working with State Legal Services Authority. She is distributing masks made by herself to children under the guidance of district sessions judge Rameshwar Kothe and legal services authority secretary Hemant Joshi. Choyal also emphasises of maintaining a safe distance from people. Shivani is also helping families who do not have adequate access to food or ration and explains to them various schemes launched by the government and how to avail them.