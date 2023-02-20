Madhya Pradesh: Barwani farmer's daughter clears exam for civil judge

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A Barwani farmer's daughter has cleared Madhya Pradesh (MP) Judicial Service Examination and secured 34th rank.

According to Dr Suhas Yadav, Shraddha Patel completed her Bachelor of Legislative Law (Hons) from Government Law College in Indore. Since then, she was preparing for state judicial examination.

He added that Shraddha Patel was the daughter of Maru Kumawat Samaj farmer Pankaj Patel. Shraddha dedicated success to her family and teachers.

According to her, hard work paid well. Pankaj Patel said that his daughter Shraddha was smart in studies right from primary education, which she completed in Barwani.

She had prepared for the judicial examination while staying in Indore and also took coaching from a private institute. Shraddha Patel's grandfather Ramesh Patel is a renowned social worker of Kumavat society. Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Patel also congratulated her on this achievement.

