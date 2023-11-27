Madhya Pradesh: BAP Candidate Opt 'Notra' To Collect Election Expenses | Photo: Pexels

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): In one-of-its-kind programme, candidate of Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) Kamleshwar Dodiyar from Sailana Assembly constituency in Ratlam district hosted “Notra” ritual to collect election expenses of Rs 12 lakh.

The "Notra" ritual is a unique cultural tradition of the Adivasi community in Malwa and Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, where the tribal community members come together to contribute funds for important occasions like birth, marriage, or death (Janam, Paran, or Maran) or some other important event.

In the past, there were several times people held such programmes in the area, but Dodiyar's decision to collect election expenses was the first such practice reported in the area. On Sunday, it was organised at Tejaji Temple in Sarwan and Rawati village from 8 am to 2 pm.

The special thing about it is that a notice has been issued that whoever helps them, Dhodiyar will help them. Earlier, Dodiyar had tried to collect election expenses during the poll campaign, but it could not last long. Dodiyar mentioned the decision to suspend the money collection during the campaign was made in order to allocate more time and effort towards campaigning activities.

"As a result, we collectively agreed to organise a Notra programme following the elections." In light of this, today's discussion revolved around finalising the locations for the programme, which were determined to be Bajna and Shivgarh villages.

15 cases, including rape, have been registered against Dodiyar There are 15 cases registered against Kamleshwar Dodiyar in eight police stations. This includes the police stations in Ratlam district as well as Jhabua district. Cases have been registered ranging from rape, assault, threat to kill, rioting, stone-pelting, obstruction and to property damage.

In 2018, Dodiyar got more than 18 thousand votes as an independent candidate from the Sailana Assembly. Meanwhile, Kamleshwar Dodhiyar claimed all the cases against him were fake. He said that he never threatened anyone.

“We have promised to help those who cooperate with us.” “At present, I will support those who support me financially. Whatever cooperation we get in “Notra” practice, we cooperate with the other person by increasing the amount,” Dodhiyar said.