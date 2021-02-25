Madhya Pradesh: Bandh against distorted GST today; Neemuch traders lend support

Neemuch: Members of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) from Neemuch hold meeting and unanimously decided to support Bharat Bandh call given by CAIT on Friday.

The decision has been taken during the meeting and representatives of Mandi Merchants Association, Retail Grocery Dealers Association, Wholesale Grocery Dealers Association, Hotel Business Association and others were present.

AITWA and CAIT are pushing for ease of GST rules including either complete removal of the new E-Way Bill or editing of certain rules from the same, besides asking for roll-back of heavy taxes on fuel amid rising prices. They have in particular asked for uniformity in diesel prices across India, it said.

CAIT also said that the GST Council did not respond to repeated missives from it which has “generated a feeling in the country that the council has its own agenda and doesn’t seems to be interested in seeking the cooperation of traders.”

“We highly regret such a dismal attitude and picture of the GST which has compelled the trade union leaders attending the conference to call for a Bharat Trade Bandh,” the statement read.

CAIT also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on GST and alleged violation by e-commerce giants. Its statement called for simplification of GST to the “extent that even a small trader operating his from remote area/s should also be able to comply without external help.”