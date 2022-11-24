e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Bagh's craftsman Yusuf Khatri to get India's highest "Shilp Guru" honour

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will be decorated in Delhi on November 28

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Bagh’s craftsman Yusuf Khatri | FP Photo
Bagh/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned craftsman Mohammad Yusuf Khatri from Bagh village of Dhar district will be honoured with the "Shilp Guru" award India's highest award for master craftspersons for stamp (Bagh) printing in handicraft art.

Along with this, young craftsman Bilal Khatri will also be awarded the National Handicraft Award.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will confer the awards for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 on November 28 at a prestigious ceremony organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in New Delhi.

Yusuf Khatri, the only craftsman of Bagh in Dhar district, has got this distinction. He will be given a cash prize of Rs two lakh rupees along with a Tambra Patra, certificate, shawl and gold medal.

article-image

