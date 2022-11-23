Dhar: FIR against Singhar, Police still groping in the dark

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day after an FIR was registered against Gandhwani MLA and former cabinet minister Umang Singhar, local police are still clueless about his whereabouts.

When contacted city superintendent of police Devendra Dhurvey, who is leading the search operation said that the teams from Kotwali, Naugaon, Tirla and the Cyber Crime branch have been engaged in the work. They are raiding different places, but are yet to achieve their aim.

Sources claimed that the cyber cell is being used to track the location from where the Singhar released video putting his side.

Meanwhile, silence prevailed outsides Singhar’s Dhar and Gandhwani residences. Both places which once buzzed with Congress MLA supporters look deserted with the danger of arrest looming on the Congress MLA after his wife lodged a rape complaint against him.

Singhar's wife writes to Sonia

Trouble for MLA Umang Singhar may increase manifold after his complainant wife forwarded a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking justice.

In the letter, describing herself as her daughter, the complainant has revealed many controversial things related to Singhar. She demanded the party expel him. The complainant herself is an office bearer of Youth Congress and lives in Jabalpur.