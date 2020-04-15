Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar SDM ordered cops to thrash us, allege corona warriors

Badnawar: Sub-divisional magistrate Neha Sahu posted at Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district is once again in news for wrong reason.

According to the allegations levelled by two corona warriors she ordered two cops to thrash them.

According to the complainants Sudeep Mehta and Gourav Jain, members of social organization members of Anu Nagar Seva Samiti which is serving food to the needy and the on duty cops for the last 21 days.

They alleged that they went to flour mill on Tuesday late evening. When they were returning to their place on motorcycle with flour, Sahu along with cops intercepted. They said that Sahu ordered the cops to thrash. She did not provide them any opportunity to clarify the matter, they added.

This is not the first time, when Sahu is in the news for wrong reasons. Few days ago, Sahu ordered on duty cops to thrash two journalists. In an alleged audio recording of the incident which has been widely shared on social media she can be heard instructing the cops to thrash the scribes.

Upset over her behaviour members of Jain community submitted a memorandum to the district collector Shrikant Bhanoth as well as the chief minister and demanded an action against SDM.

When district collector was contacted to get an update on the case, collector Bhanoth said that so far no matter has been tabled before him, so he can’t say anything in the matter.