Madhya Pradesh: State needs to learn from Kerala, Karnataka & Haryana

Indore: The number of corona patients is mounting in Madhya Pradesh that has become the hotspot of the pandemic. MP was not even among the ten most corona-afflicted states in the country. Kerala was on top with Karnataka and Haryana being among the top ten most corona-hit states.

Now, there are 386 patients in Kerala, 258 in Karnataka and 198 in Haryana, but in MP, the number of patients has shot up to more than 700.

Two people died in Kerala, nine in Karnataka and three in Haryana. Nevertheless, the number of deaths from COVID-19 is more than 50 in MP.

During the past 15 days, while MP has become the five topmost corona-hit states in the country, those three states have almost fought down the disease.

The states, like Bihar and Chhattisgarh from where reports of corona started coming with those of MP, have played an important role in controlling the virus. Yet MP has not shown any signs of stopping the disease.