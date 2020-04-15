Madhya Pradesh: State needs to learn from Kerala, Karnataka & Haryana

Indore: The number of corona patients is mounting in Madhya Pradesh that has become the hotspot of the pandemic. MP was not even among the ten most corona-afflicted states in the country. Kerala was on top with Karnataka and Haryana being among the top ten most corona-hit states.
Now, there are 386 patients in Kerala, 258 in Karnataka and 198 in Haryana, but in MP, the number of patients has shot up to more than 700.
Two people died in Kerala, nine in Karnataka and three in Haryana. Nevertheless, the number of deaths from COVID-19 is more than 50 in MP.
During the past 15 days, while MP has become the five topmost corona-hit states in the country, those three states have almost fought down the disease.
The states, like Bihar and Chhattisgarh from where reports of corona started coming with those of MP, have played an important role in controlling the virus. Yet MP has not shown any signs of stopping the disease.
During the past one week, no new case has been reported from Kasargod district in Kerala that was the second most corona-afflicted area in the country a few days ago. Only ten days ago, the number of patients in Indore was less than that of Kashgod.
Now Indore has Jumped up to number two district in the country in terms of number of deaths and that of patients. Both Indore and Bhopal have 80% of total patients in the state. The government and district administration have miserably failed to check the pandemic.
In Indore since screening and testing of suspected cases cases is different areas in Indore were delayed, the situation has become akin to community spread of the disease. The number of cases has been higher in Indore because of late identification of patients. In Bhopal the disease has spread because of health officials. Nearly 85 percent people associated with health department has so far been affected with the disease
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)