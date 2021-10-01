Madhya Pradesh: Babu held accepting Rs 15K to release GPF of retired peon

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) team from Indore trapped Narmada Valley Development Authority’s (NVDA) babu while accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from a peon at Sanawad office. Team trapped babu Zalim Singh Bhayasare red-handed with bribe money at NVDA's Superintending Engineer's Office Circle No 1 in Sanawad.

The aggrieved Bhanwarlal Rawal alleged in his complaint to the EOW SP in Indore that the babu was demanding bribe to release his GPF. The team arrived from Indore on Thursday and trapped babu.

The action of the EOW caused a stir in the office. TI Vinod Soni shared the details with the media that about eight days ago, the complainant Rawal had reached Indore and complained to the SP. The complainant Rawal, who was working on the post of peon, retired on July 31 this year. Bhayasare was harassing him for the payment of his GPF.

Bhayasare has been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

