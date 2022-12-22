Madhya Pradesh: Awareness meeting on PESA Act held in Shivanyapani village

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, an awareness meeting on Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) was conducted in Shivanyapani village in Sendhwa tehsil of Barwani district on Thursday.

Kapilesh Sharma, block coordinator, Avankur Sanstha Sarvodaya Shikshan Committee while addressing the meeting said that the aim behind the Act is to preserve the tribal population from exploitation with active involvement of the Gram Sabha. With the enaction of the PESA Act, the long-standing demand of the tribal society has been fulfilled by the government and tribals have been empowered with constitutional rights to reap the benefits of natural resources from the forest areas where they live.

Dara Singh Chauhan, block coordinator, gave detailed insight of the act and elaborated on government schemes run by the central government for tribal people. The committee agreed to open a public information centre in the village. Various activities related to the Act will be conducted in the village. Shambhu Davar, Ilam Singh, Mansharam Davar and other committee members were also present. Field worker Balram Davar extended a vote of thanks at the end of the meeting.

