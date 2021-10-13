Madhya Pradesh: Awaiting results, candidates’ stage protest outside MPPSC office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates, who had taken the state service exam of 2019 and 2020, on Tuesday staged a demonstration outside Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s headquarters demanding the release of results without any further delay.

The candidates sat on a dharna carrying a bowl in one hand and a book in another and also observed a symbolic fast. More than 100 students from different parts of the state participated in the protest. The candidates alleged that MPPSC is delaying the examinations and results without any concrete reason. The protest continued for two hours. The candidates submitted a 10-point memorandum to the PSC secretary.

The candidates who participated in the protest are discontented as results of state service main examination-2019 and state service preliminary exam-2020 have been not declared as yet.

The MPPSC could not declare results following a legal tangle over the OBC quota issue.

The commission had lately issued scores of state service preliminary exam-2020 but did not declare cut-offs. Without cut-offs, no one is sure that they will qualify for the main exam which is due in November.

Due to the ongoing court case over OBC quota issue, many candidates who are close to the upper age limit for entering government jobs fear they will face a bleak future if results are not declared. In such a situation, they are expecting relaxation in the age limit.

The candidates also demanded that the advertisement of State Service Examination 2021 should be issued soon.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:55 AM IST