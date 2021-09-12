Madhya Pradesh: Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh current executive body to continue for another year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The current executive body of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) will continue to work for another year as they did not get permission from the district administration to start the election process.

This decision was taken at the 62nd annual general meeting of AIMP held virtual on Saturday at Udyog Bhawan. So, president Pramod Dafria and the executive body will continue to hold office for next one year, ie 2021-22.

Former president of AIMP Om Dhoot had mooted this proposal and it was passed by voice vote. Secretary Sunil Vyas, senior vice -president Prakash Jain, vice-president Yogesh Mehta and Dilip Dev, treasurer Harish Nagar and assistant secretary Tarun Vyas will continue on their posts.

Participating in the general meeting, members of various industrial

sectors appreciated the cooperation of the executive members of the

association and the work being done in the interest of the industry

and praised the efforts and achievements being made for the

development and upgradation of industrial areas. Special attention was paid to the Covid protocol in the meeting.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:51 AM IST