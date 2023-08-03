Madhya Pradesh: Assaulter Of Kukshi SDM, Naib Tehsildar Surrenders In Court

FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sukhram Kanesh, the main accused in September 13, 2022, attack on the then Kukshi SDM (IAS) Navjeevan Panwar and naib-tehsildar Rajesh Bhide, surrendered before Kukshi court on Wednesday.

Kanesh was on the run for the last 11 months. On Wednesday, he suddenly reached the court with his partner and appeared before the court. As soon as the local police came to know of his surrender, they moved the court seeking his police remand. Soon after being sent in police remand, Kanesh’s health deteriorated and he was sent to hospital in Barwani.

Kanesh worked as peon in a government school in Alirajpur. He also operated an illegal liquor business. On the night of September 13, 2022, the then SDM Pawar and naib-tehsildar Bhide stopped a truck loaded with liquor on Alirajpur Road under the Kukshi police station. People present in the truck attacked SDM and naib-tehsildar. They also tried to abduct the naib tehsildar but failed.

Accused Kanesh has political connection

Being close to Gujarat border, liquor is illegally transported from Dhar via Alirajpur. Sources claimed that he was a relative of a former minister and former MLA. Due to political patronage, he indulged in anti-legal activities.

Liquor trader out on bail

Five people were named accused in the case. Later, names of other people were included during investigation. Now, a total of 21 accused are named in the case. Indore's liquor baron Pintu Bhatia too was arrested by the Dhar police. He later secured bail. Now Kanesh and Yogesh, both from Alirajpur, have also surrendered. The police are searching for the remaining accused.

