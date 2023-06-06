Madhya Pradesh: Assault victim registers FIR against 7 in Alot

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A pick-up vehicle driver lodged an FIR against seven people who physically assaulted him when he denied them to check his vehicle. The driver said that they were not the officials to check the vehicle.

Ahmad Ram of Bikaner, Rajasthan stated that he was transporting grams near Barkheda. His vehicle was stopped by seven people on Chambal River’s culvert. They asked Ram to let them check the vehicle but he denied it by saying that it's not a safe place to conduct the process.

Later, Ram left the spot and reached the nearest Ram Temple. Seven people also followed him. While abusing Ram, seven of them thrashed and tried to kill him. After this, Ram registered a complaint against the miscreants. A case was filed under different sections of the IPC in Barkheda police station.