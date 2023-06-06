 Madhya Pradesh: Assault victim registers FIR against 7 in Alot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Assault victim registers FIR against 7 in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Assault victim registers FIR against 7 in Alot

Ahmad Ram of Bikaner, Rajasthan stated that he was transporting grams near Barkheda.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A pick-up vehicle driver lodged an FIR against seven people who physically assaulted him when he denied them to check his vehicle. The driver said that they were not the officials to check the vehicle.

Ahmad Ram of Bikaner, Rajasthan stated that he was transporting grams near Barkheda. His vehicle was stopped by seven people on Chambal River’s culvert. They asked Ram to let them check the vehicle but he denied it by saying that it's not a safe place to conduct the process.

Later, Ram left the spot and reached the nearest Ram Temple. Seven people also followed him. While abusing Ram, seven of them thrashed and tried to kill him. After this, Ram registered a complaint against the miscreants. A case was filed under different sections of the IPC in Barkheda police station.

Read Also
Indore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam rail division marks World Environment Day

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam rail division marks World Environment Day

Madhya Pradesh: Acceptance letters distributed under Ladli Behna in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Acceptance letters distributed under Ladli Behna in Ratlam

FIRING INCIDENT: Congress goes all out to reap political mileage in Mandsaur

FIRING INCIDENT: Congress goes all out to reap political mileage in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Under-trial dies under mysterious circumstances in Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: Under-trial dies under mysterious circumstances in Jhabua

KUKSHI ‘DISTRICT’ ISSUE: Chief protester seeks euthanasia permission from Prez

KUKSHI ‘DISTRICT’ ISSUE: Chief protester seeks euthanasia permission from Prez