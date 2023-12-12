Madhya Pradesh: Ashagram Trust On A Mission To Rehabilitate Leprosy Patients | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The transformative journey of Ashagram Trust, established on July 13, 1983, unfolds as a beacon of hope for leprosy patients. The primary goal is clear: To rehabilitate and empower individuals by providing both residential facilities and sustainable livelihoods.

The trust's initial focus centered on training leprosy patients in spinning yarn using the amber charkha, with the support of Khadi Gramudhyog. Raw materials were sourced from Khadi Bhandar and skilled inter-weavers turned the spun yarn into beautiful carpets.

However, challenges emerged as the fine yarn made the weaving process time-consuming, and other issues persisted. Determined to enhance skills and overcome obstacles, Ashagram Trust achieved a breakthrough by innovatively utilising hosiery waste for carpet weaving.

The disabled weavers found relief in this accessible raw material, sourced at concessional rates from Maral Overseas Company in the nearby Khargone district. This not only streamlined the weaving process but also permanently resolved the problem caused by hosiery waste. Asha handmade products, born from these efforts, transcend being mere commodities.

They represent a commitment to uplifting the deprived and exploited, providing not just products but a chance at a life of self-reliance and self-respect.

The trust actively seeks collaboration and support, urging individuals to become partners by purchasing these meaningful products. This, in turn, contributes to Asha's global mission of fostering community and dignity.

In essence, Barwani's Ashagram Trust stands as a testament to resilience, innovation, and social impact, transforming the lives of leprosy-treated weavers and integrating them into the mainstream with each carefully woven carpet.