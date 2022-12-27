Madhya Pradesh: Arrangements made for treatment of Covid in Khandwa

e-Paper Get App
Medical college dean Dr Anant Panwar said that the purpose of this drill is to check the readiness to prevent and treat COVID patients if such a need arises

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A mock drill was organised in Khandwa Medical College and district hospital in view of the possibility of Covid-19 outbreak in the presence of district collector Anoop Kumar Singh. Singh informed that necessary arrangements for the prevention and treatment of Covid have been completed in the said hospital cum medical college.

Medical college dean Dr Anant Panwar said that the purpose of this drill is to check the readiness to prevent and treat COVID patients if such a need arises. In case of pandemic, they have enough equipment and staff to handle the situation. In the mock drill, CMHO Dr Sharad Harne, civil surgeon Dr OP Jugtawat and others were also present.

