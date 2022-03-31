Madhya Pradesh: Around 94% students of UG, 50% of PG get jobs in IIT-Indore placements

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Braving the odds, IIT-Indore has witnessed a satisfactory placement season so far. While there has been around 94% placement in UG, PG has witnessed around 50% till now.

A total of 110 companies, including 30 new entrants, have visited IIT-Indore for full-time hiring and internships till now for the Ongoing Placement Session (AY 2021-’22) during both Phase-I and Phase-II. With the highest package of Rs 56 lakh per annum on the domestic front and 7.39 million ¥ in overseas, the average package is around Rs 23.5 lakh per annum.

Dr Abhishek Rajput, head, Training and Placement, said, “The number of students who have received Pre-Placement Offers (based on performance) has witnessed a considerable increase all through the pandemic and has marked an upward scale altogether in the Ongoing Placement Session at IIT-Indore. Computer Science (Software roles), Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science and Circuital roles are the major streams in which the jobs are offered.”

The detrimental effects of Covid-19 on the employment sector seem to have diminished, apparently considering the ongoing placement of IIT-Indore for the academic year 2021-’22.

Core profiles and the recruiting companies

Core profiles in the Computer Science, IT, Software, Machine Learning/Data Science domains have been the major highlights for the Campus Placements in AY 2021-’22. While, on the domestic front, such companies as Goldman Sachs, Infurnia, DEShaw, Razorpay, Oracle, Amazon, Jio Platforms, Walmart and Siemens have made the highest number of offers, well-paid international offers were made by Rakuten Mobile Inc., Accenture Japan, Money Forward Inc. and Chowagiken Pvt. Ltd.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:24 PM IST