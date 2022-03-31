Indore: Man booked for cheating two businessmen from UP over marketing of pan masala

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were duped by a man of Rs 5 lakh on the lure of marketing of his pan masala brand, the police said on Thursday. The police have registered a case under Section 406 of the IPC against the accused and started a search for him.

According to the Kanadiya police, Siddharth Mishra, a resident of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint that he had contacted the accused, named Shalabh, for the marketing of his pan masala brand in that state. The accused had taken Rs 3.14 lakh from him for the purpose and did not return his money when he asked for it.

Another complainant, named Ajay Pandey, of Kaushambi district lodged a complaint that he had given Rs 2 lakh to the accused for the marketing of his pan masala brand. The accused took money, but did not return him the amount too. The two persons lodged complaints with senior police officers after which an FIR was lodged against the accused, who is from the Kanadiya area. The police are gathering information about him.

Woman duped of Rs 1L on the promise of a job

A woman was duped of Rs 1 lakh by an unidentified person in the MIG area, the police said on Thursday. MIG police station-in-charge Ajay Verma said that a woman, named Pratibha, had lodged a complaint that she was contacted by a person who assured her that he would provide her a job with the airport authority. The accused took Rs 1 lakh for the purpose but did not keep his promise. The police have registered a case against the person and he is being identified on the basis of his mobile number

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:10 PM IST