Madhya Pradesh: Arora Announces Rs 5 Cr Donation For Bhadwa Mata Temple In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Social worker and philanthropist Ashok Arora from Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) has announced to donate Rs 5 crore as contribution towards the renovation of holy Bhadwa Mata Temple located 20 km away from Neemuch.

The temple, one of the most significant ones in the country, also revered as “Vaishno Devi of Malwa”, is set for a major revamp.

For locals, the temple holds great significance as they attain ultimate peace of mind and become spiritually strong after they visit the temple. The holy water Baawdi situated within the premises of the temple is popularly known as Aarogya Teerth. A dip in this pond is believed to be a supernatural remedy for all kinds of skin diseases including paralysis and polio.

An administrative meeting chaired by district collector Dinesh Jain was held at Astha Bhawan on Sunday to review development works as a part of the master plan. IT envisages temple development works at a total cost of Rs 26 crore. Arora announced to raise Rs 5 crore for construction of sanctum sanctorum, bawdi, Shiv temple’s sanctum sanctorum, rang mandap, sabha mandap, havan kund and step-well at the temple. Social worker Kailash Dhanuka also announced for financial assistance for the construction of boundary wall of the temple. SDM Mamta Khede, architect Varsha Ben (from Gujarat), temple committee manager Ajay Airan, priest Vikram Shastri and secretary Mahendra Gurjar besides other members, social workers also attended the meeting. To enable hassle-free darshan at the temple, the administration has installed LED TV facilitating live darshan of the deity,

