Madhya Pradesh: Army War College, Infantry School celebrates International Yoga Day

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Army War College, Mhow organised Yoga Day 2022 at its campus on Tuesday. The event was organised at football grounds within the Army War College premises.

In addition to the serving soldiers posted at Army War College, the event was heavily subscribed by ladies and children too.

The event highlighted the benefits of yoga in routine life and special emphasis was given to improving immunity through yoga. In the past, Army War College had conducted Yoga Certification for Women, in collaboration with Bhim Rao Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow.

The Army War College has been continuing with Yoga Day celebrations since its inception in 2015 and has also created a yoga Park on its campus. The Infantry School, Mhow celebrated the 8th International day of Yoga on Tuesday.

Asana and pranayama sessions was organised for all ranks and their families of The Infantry School, wherein the importance of harmony between the mind and the body was reinforced. Approximately 1200 personnel and their families participated in the event to reap the benefits of Yoga.

A soldier has to be physically and mentally fit at all times and yoga fulfils this twin purpose. Yoga Guru Anand Chourasia guided the yoga session. He has been associated with the Armed Forces for the last fifteen years. He was later felicitated by Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, SM, Commandant, The Infantry School, Mhow