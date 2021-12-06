Madhya Pradesh: Army jawan Banwari Lal Rathore cremated

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Army jawan Banwari Lal Rathore, who died while on duty in Guwahati, was cremated at his native Diwan Kheri village, in Agar district, on Monday.

Rathore, who was in the engineering division of the Indian Army, died after he met with an accident while repairing the road on a hilly terrain in Guwahati on Friday night.

Rathore had served in the army for the past 10 years and is survived by his wife and two kids. Rathore's family said that he joined the army in 2010. He was the only son of ex-sarpanch Ramdayal Rathore. On March 3, 2013, he married Sunita Rathore. The couple have two kids, five-year-old Harsh and eight-month-old Jigar.

Earlier, Rathore's funeral was scheduled on Sunday, but his mortal remains did not reach here due to some reasons. As a result, he was cremated on Monday with full state honours. A large number of villagers from Diwan Kheri and its adjoining villages joined the funeral procession and bid a tearful goodbye to the jawan. The funeral procession reached the crematorium after going around the entire village. Residents showered flowers and chanted slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. MLA Vipin Vankhede and Susner MLA Vikram Singh Rana also joined the procession. All commercial establishments in the town were closed in Rathore's honour.

