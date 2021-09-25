Madhya Pradesh: Arms peddler held, two pistols, two empty magazines seized

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, Sendhwa (rural) police Friday arrested a arms peddler and seized two pistols worth Rs 40,000, two empty magazines worth Rs 500, and a motorcycle worth Rs 70,000.

Sendhwa sub-divisional officer (police) MS Baria said that Chachariya police out-post received a tip that an arms peddler Jaspal Singh, a Sikhligarh and a resident of Khurmabad is heading towards Shivnaya Fanta under Chachariya police out-post limit on his motorcycle to sell two pistols.

Jaspal was apprehended while he was waiting for someone at Shivnaya Fanta. Spotting the police party, Jaspal attempted to fled into the nearby farm. Police party chased him and arrested him with arms. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:27 AM IST