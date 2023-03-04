Madhya Pradesh: Applicants to make 8 self-declarations to avail benefits of Ladli Bahna Yojana in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Saturday had a detailed discussion with media representatives to provide benefits to every eligible woman under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Verma said that it is an important scheme of the state government and it will benefit about 70 to 75 per cent women of the district.

Through the scheme, Rs 1,000 per month will be provided in the DBT account of eligible women.

The most important aspect of the scheme is that there is no need to submit any documents such as caste or residence certificate as this data is already there in Samagra ID of each family and individual.

In this scheme, the woman concerned will have to make 8 types of self-declarations related to the eligibility of this scheme.

Biometric updation to be done through 98 Aadhaar machines

Addressing the communication representatives, he said that at present the benefits of MGNREGA, NHM, pension and other schemes are being credited to the DBT account in the district. But for accounts that are not DBT enabled or whose KYC has not been done, the administration will implement the scheme by adopting a proper procedure. For every eligible woman to get the benefit of this scheme, the cooperation of communication representatives is expected.