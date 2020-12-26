Madhya Pradesh: Another UK returnee tests corona positive in Indore, kept in home isolation

Indore: Another man who returned from the UK tested corona positive on Saturday. He has been kept in home isolation. According to district nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar, Rau resident who is about 32 years old has tested positive. He had come to India on December 6 and has already completed over 15 days of stay here.
Dr Malakar said the patient is asymptomatic due to which he has been kept in home isolation. "He is alone at home as his wife and daughter are in Solapur. We will seek guidance from health department and will shift him to Super Speciality Hospital if required," Dr Malakar said.
The man was among 125 people whom the health department was tracing for three days. His samples were sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for testing along with 101 other samples. "We will also seek advice from health department officials to send his samples to NCDC, Delhi, to check virus strain if required," Dr Malakar added.
The man had travelled with three of his family members and department has traced all for sampling. Earlier, a 28-year-old man who returned from Scotland on December 18 had tested positive and was kept in isolation at Super Speciality Hospital.
Health department has collected over 91 samples of people who came to Indore from the UK after November 25. Officials had received a list of 125 people out of whom 34 had left for other districts or countries.