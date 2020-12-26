Madhya Pradesh: Another UK returnee tests corona positive in Indore, kept in home isolation

Indore: Another man who returned from the UK tested corona positive on Saturday. He has been kept in home isolation. According to district nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar, Rau resident who is about 32 years old has tested positive. He had come to India on December 6 and has already completed over 15 days of stay here.

Dr Malakar said the patient is asymptomatic due to which he has been kept in home isolation. "He is alone at home as his wife and daughter are in Solapur. We will seek guidance from health department and will shift him to Super Speciality Hospital if required," Dr Malakar said.