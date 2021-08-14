Madhya Pradesh: Annual Faculty Development Programme 2021 Concludes at IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Five-week annual Faculty Development Programme of Indian Institute of Management IIM Indore concluded on August 14.

The programme was conducted online for the first time amid the COVID19 pandemic. This year, the Faculty Development Program had international participation, as there were eight participants from Mid-Western University School of Management (MUSOM), Nepal.

The valedictory function took place in the presence of Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, Prof Sanjeev Tripathi, Chair-FDP and all the participants.

In his valedictory address, Prof Himanshu Rai advised the participants to identify their true identity. “The first attribute you need to have inside you after practising is to know who you really are, irrespective of the position you hold. Find out what you draw passion from and what makes you happy. Focus on that and make that your true identity”, he said.

“Once you are able to identify what your passion is, you will be keen to learn more and be able to imagine the kind of world you want to live in; and also, be able to create that world for the people of the next generation to step into,” he added.

Prof Sanjeev Tripathi congratulated all the participants for successfully completing the programme. All the 20 participants received their certificates on completion of the programme.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 06:12 PM IST