Madhya Pradesh: Annual camp of mounted NCC cadets organised in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The annual camp of mounted NCC cadets of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the selection camp for the RDC Parade in New Delhi has been organised from December 19 to 26 at Shri Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Jabalpur.

Mounted NCC cadets of all NCCs units of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are participating in this camp.

Minister of State for defence Ajay Bhatt visited the NCC camp on Tuesday and encouraged the NCC cadets to become good citizens. During the camp, a horse show was organised under the leadership of Commanding Officer 2 MP R&V NCC Mhow Col PK Soni and Commanding Officer 1 MP R&V NCC Jabalpur Lt Col Jitendra Taneja. The minister inaugurated this horse show. Dr SP Tiwari, vice-chancellor of Veterinary University and Dr RK Sharma, dean of Veterinary University were also present during this horse.