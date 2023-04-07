Madhya Pradesh: Andhra-based man held for duping bizman of Rs 18 lakh in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 18 lakh on pretext of loans at low interest rate.

SHO Rajesh Yadav said that in a complaint filed on October 17, 2022, Muzaffar Ali of Motibagh Colony had claimed that two persons came to him with the promise of providing Rs 2 crore loan on low interest rate. The duo identified as Mohammad Arif Patel and N Mangalshah introduced themselves as members of Tirupati Temple Trust, Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that even after paying Rs 18 lakh, he was yet to receive the loan. A case was registered under sections 409,420 and 120 (b) of the IPC against the duo.

New SP Puneet Gehlot constituted a team that tracked Mangalshah to Kalyan hospital in Bhopal on Thursday.

During subsequent interrogation, he allegedly accepted to the crime. He was later arrested and produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand. Further probe is on to trace his associate Patel.

Police claimed that the accused had also accepted to have duped a Khetiya resident of Rs 6 lakh promising financial loan at low interest rate.

The accused said that they introduced themselves as government recognized nursery agent. After gaining victim’s confidence, they lured him with the promise of cheap loans through Tirupati Temple Trust.

