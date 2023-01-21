Madhya Pradesh: Amrit Sarovar Scheme to bring 150 ponds in district

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gajendra Singh Patel chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here in Khargone on Friday to review the progress of centrally sponsored schemes.

During the meeting, he took a comprehensive review of various schemes included under Amrit Sarovar Scheme across district.

“The goal of constructing 150 Amrit Sarovars in the district has been set,” said District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma while addressing the meeting. As a response, MP Patel instructed the completion of project in a time-bound manner.

Sharma added that construction work of stairs in famous Sirvel Mahadev temple would be completed before Mahashivratri as per master plan announced by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Patel also sought information regarding sickle cell survey campaign which started on his birthday. CMHO DS Chauhan said that the campaign has recently been launched to enhance survey on sickle cell disease among tribal people. Till December 2022, 129 sickle cell camps have been organized in which 641 tested positive for disease, he added.

Social Justice Department in-charge, joint collector Shirali Jain said that a provision to give pension of Rs 600 per month to sickle cell and hemophobia positive patients is being implemented. MP Patel has given instructions to provide pension to the identified patients after the survey.

District panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, district collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Dharamveer Singh, Khargone janpad president Santoshi Bai, Segaon janpad president Sunita Bai, Sirvel Sarpanch Lehgu Bai Pathan and officials of concerned departments also attended the meeting.

