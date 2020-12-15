Madhya Pradesh: Amid corona, Ratlam Railway Division generates revenue of Rs 100 cr

Ratlam: In a virtual meeting organised by Western Railway Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha discussed issues pertaining to Ratlam rail division with general manager of Western Railway Alok Kansal.
Union minister of Social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot, Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta, Chittaurgarh MP C P Joshi, Ujjain MP Anil Firojia, Dewas MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, divisional rail manager Vineet Gupta and senior WR officials participated in the meet.
The meet was presided by Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta. GM Western Railway Alok Kansal said that during COVID-19 era Western Railway executed its responsibilities effectively.
Western railway’s first “Kisan Rail” has been introduced in Ratlam rail division and is being operated from Ratlam and Laxmibai Nagar. During Financial year 2020-21 till November 53 MT goods were transported and 735 parcel special trains were run.Thus Ratlam Rail Division generated a revenue of Rs 100 crore.
During lockdown period western Railway ran 1234 shrmaik Special trains for the movement of the lacs of workers. At present 17 pairs of trains are originating and 48 pairs of passengers trains are passing through various railway stations of Ratlam Rail Division for the movement of the passengers . DRM Gupta gave detailed information of various works executed and in progress in the Ratlam rail division through a presentation.
Members of Parliament discussed issues including passengers services, infrastructural development etc. Railway information added that issues discussed included recommencement of the work of Indore-Dahod new railway line, early completion of the Alirajpur-Jobat new rail line work, commencement of the work between Neemuch- Badi Sadari new railway line, commencement of the doubling work between Ratlam-Neemuch, running of the trains after completion of Ujjain -Fatehbad gauge conversion work, work plan keeping in view of next Simhast in 2028 at Ujjain, stoppages of some of the trains like Indore Pune express at Khachraud, Rajdhani Express at Nagda etc , commencement of the Indore –Udaipur Veerbhumi Express , improvement in the facilities at railway stations. Deputy General Manager WR conducted the meeting.
‘Complete pending work in Mandsaur soon’
Mandsaur: During the meeting MP Gupta discussed various schemes and schemes for the expansion of railways. Gupta instructed the General Manager Kansal to complete the construction works of under construction over bridges and under bridges in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Jaora.
Expand rail connectivity for Kargone, Barwani
Barwani: Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel demanded to expand the railway connectivity till Khargone and Barwani district. MP Patel also demanded to expedite the approval of the long awaited 260 kilometer railroad from Khandwa to Dhar via Khargone and Barwani and to expedite the already approved Indore-Manmad railway project. He also demanded for facilities for the passengers at the Railway Reservation Center and also demanded to increase its time. Patel said that the rail connectivity in the tribal areas of Khargone and Barwani will lead to the progress of Nimar region.
Union minister demands facilities for passengers
Nagda: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot presented many demands for providing facilities to the people. The senior officials of railways assured a positive action on the demands and suggestions given by Gehlot.