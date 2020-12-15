Madhya Pradesh: Amid corona, Ratlam Railway Division generates revenue of Rs 100 cr

Ratlam: In a virtual meeting organised by Western Railway Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha discussed issues pertaining to Ratlam rail division with general manager of Western Railway Alok Kansal.

Union minister of Social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot, Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta, Chittaurgarh MP C P Joshi, Ujjain MP Anil Firojia, Dewas MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, divisional rail manager Vineet Gupta and senior WR officials participated in the meet.

The meet was presided by Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta. GM Western Railway Alok Kansal said that during COVID-19 era Western Railway executed its responsibilities effectively.

Western railway’s first “Kisan Rail” has been introduced in Ratlam rail division and is being operated from Ratlam and Laxmibai Nagar. During Financial year 2020-21 till November 53 MT goods were transported and 735 parcel special trains were run.Thus Ratlam Rail Division generated a revenue of Rs 100 crore.

During lockdown period western Railway ran 1234 shrmaik Special trains for the movement of the lacs of workers. At present 17 pairs of trains are originating and 48 pairs of passengers trains are passing through various railway stations of Ratlam Rail Division for the movement of the passengers . DRM Gupta gave detailed information of various works executed and in progress in the Ratlam rail division through a presentation.

Members of Parliament discussed issues including passengers services, infrastructural development etc. Railway information added that issues discussed included recommencement of the work of Indore-Dahod new railway line, early completion of the Alirajpur-Jobat new rail line work, commencement of the work between Neemuch- Badi Sadari new railway line, commencement of the doubling work between Ratlam-Neemuch, running of the trains after completion of Ujjain -Fatehbad gauge conversion work, work plan keeping in view of next Simhast in 2028 at Ujjain, stoppages of some of the trains like Indore Pune express at Khachraud, Rajdhani Express at Nagda etc , commencement of the Indore –Udaipur Veerbhumi Express , improvement in the facilities at railway stations. Deputy General Manager WR conducted the meeting.