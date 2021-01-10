Madhya Pradesh: Amid bird flu fear, immunity-boosters getting immunity-dose

Earlier, during the pandemic, Kadaknath emerged as a major immunity-booster, but now, due to the bird flu scare, Kadaknath, itself, is being given an immunity dose. Along with being vaccinated, the Kadaknath chickens are being given a solution of Vitamin C, Vitamin D and turmeric in liquid form.

Amar Singh Diwakar, in-charge of the veterinary department, Kadaknath Centre, in Jhabua, said health check-ups of the chicks were being carried out before they are transported to Ranchi.

An agriculture scientist at the Agriculture Science Centre, Jhabua, IS Tomar, said the Kadaknath chickens were kept isolated in their coops, but now, the vigil against the bird flu danger had been tightened. Earlier, workers sanitized the entire coop once or twice a week, but now, it is being done daily. Entry of outsiders into the Kadaknath farmhouse had been banned and workers’ movements were also restricted only to certain sections, Tomar added.