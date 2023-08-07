Madhya Pradesh: Ambedkar University Law Students In Despair In Mhow

FPJ

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 students enrolled in undergraduate and PG classes at law department of BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS), Mhow are in despair. The reason is that the teaching staffers, who were teaching them in the last session is not there in the present session because they have been relieved by the university last week.

With this, there is only one teacher left in the department and she will have to look after such a large number of students and that of five different classes. Dr DK Sharma, former VC of the university had opened the law department during his one year tenure and had arranged lecturers and assistant professors from other colleges in such a way that there was no extra financial burden on the university. By approaching senior officers at higher education department in Bhopal, he had managed to get four teachers on deployment (it is a system, in which salary is paid to the teacher by the college, where he or she is posted but has to work at BRAUSS). The system worked well and the department got a large number of admissions in the last academic session.

On condition of anonymity, affected students said, ‘As per provisions of higher education department, their deployment was for a period of one year and their tenure was to be extended every year. The faculty members and students requested the university administration for pursuing their extension but attention was not given on their request and they had to leave last month. Whoever is at fault, the real sufferers are the students that had taken admission in BRAUSS’.

When officiating registrar Sandhya Malviya was contacted for the official version of the university, she declined to comment.

