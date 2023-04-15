Madhya Pradesh: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with fanfare

BJP remembers Babasaheb on birth anniversary

Dhar: BJP leaders and workers paid tribute to the ‘Father of the Constitution of India’ ie BR Ambedkar in Dhar on his birth anniversary on Friday.

They gathered at Trimurthy Square in large numbers and garlanded the statue of Ambedkar. Former-central minister Vikram Verma, district president Manoj Somani, MLA Neena Verma and others leaders attended the programme.

They jointly described him as the architect of the Constitution. Ambedkar was a champion of social justice, a visionary, and a philosopher, they said. He fought for the rights of downtrodden and unprivileged people. He also measured the progress of a community by the degree of progress that women have achieved.

State Kisan Morcha general secretary Dilip Patodiya, former district president Prabhu Rathore, divisional co-media in charge Gyanendra Tripathi, mandal president and other party workers were also present.

AJAKS celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti

Khachrod: Aadim Jati Evam Anusuchit Kalyan Samiti (AJAKS) organised a celebratory programme on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti at Railway Station Road. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar was the chief guest. MLA Gurjar said that, the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a social reformer and economist. He believed that the dream of social equality cannot be realised in the absence of economic strength. He was a reflective person, said the MLA. The programme was presided over by block president Anokhilal Solanki. Santosh Barkhedawala, Dinesh Thanna, Sheru Mansuri and others were present as the special guest. Amrutlal Makwana managed the function.

132nd Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with zeal

Mahidpur: The 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was celebrated with great fanfare by the Bharatiya Janata Party. A function was organised at Ambedkar Chowk under the guidance of BJP city president Uma Pandey, MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan and municipal president Nanibai Omprakash Mali. Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Chowk was garlanded and the entire Chowk was decorated with Rangoli. Along with this, BJP also conducted celebratory programmes at 26 booths in the city. Former councillor Sharad Parmar, BJP senior worker Bhagwati Prasad Joshi, Fakir Chandra Malviya and a large number of saffron party supporters were also present.

Ambedkar Colony holds function

Bagh: The residents of Ambedkar Colony organised a celebratory function on the birth anniversary of the Father of Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at the colony gate. Colony residents Ragheshyam Chauhan, Ghisalal Bhandole, Rishabh Pandey, Dinesh Bhandole, Pradeep Pandey, Deepak Bhandole Suresh Pandey and others garlanded the portrait of Ambedkar. They also worshipped him and distributed prasad. One of the colony members said that Ambedkar Jayanti is an annual festival celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ambedkar who was a jurist, economist, social reformer and politician and is best known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Dinesh Bhandole of Bhim Army proposed a vote of thanks.

“Babasaheb was a university in himself”

Mandsaur: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti programme was organised by Samajik Samrasta Manch at the municipal council office on Friday. Social activist Mahendra Singh Hadi Pipliya was the speaker. Addressing the programme, Mahendra said that Bhimrao Ambedkar was not just a person but a university in himself. Baba Saheb was a personality, who started many movements to root out untouchability. He knew nine languages and had earned 32 degrees. A large number of social activists and residents were present on this occasion.

Rich tributes paid

Ratlam: The 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was celebrated with a number of programmes. The main programme was held at Dr Ambedkar Circle where rich tributes were paid and his statue was garlanded. In a press release, BJP informed that Dr Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated in all 23 mandals in the district. In a press release city Congress informed that city Congress office bearers and workers reached Dr Ambedkar circle and the statue of Babasaheb was garlanded. A programme was organised by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chetna Samaj committee where District Panchayat president Lalabai, Madhu Patel, Hiralal Parmar and others were present.