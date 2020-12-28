Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur municipality president removed over wrong allotment

ALIRAJPUR: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Department and Housing Department secretary Ajay Singh Gangwar has ordered removal of Sena Patel as Alirajpur municipality president here in Madhya Pradesh. He also prohibited Patel from holding post of president, vice-president or any other in the municipality till next term.

The decision was taken after Patel was found guilty of wrong allotment of a shop. The probe was underway for long.

As per the allegations, Patel allotted a shop near a bus stands worth Rs 9 lakh in auction without taking approval from the competent authority of the municipality body.