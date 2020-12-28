Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur municipality president removed over wrong allotment

ALIRAJPUR: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Department and Housing Department secretary Ajay Singh Gangwar has ordered removal of Sena Patel as Alirajpur municipality president here in Madhya Pradesh. He also prohibited Patel from holding post of president, vice-president or any other in the municipality till next term.
The decision was taken after Patel was found guilty of wrong allotment of a shop. The probe was underway for long.
As per the allegations, Patel allotted a shop near a bus stands worth Rs 9 lakh in auction without taking approval from the competent authority of the municipality body.
As per Section 109(03), (02) of Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act 1961, municipality needs to take permission from administration if the minimum amount for auction is more than Rs 50,000. However, in the above-mentioned case, the municipality did not take any permission from the competent body. Besides, actual value of the shop was Rs 6 lakh more than the amount at which it was auctioned.
After investigation, the administration found allegations leveled against Patel correct and declared her ineligible to hold the office.
Presenting her side, Patel said that in an order passed in the matter, chief municipal officer (CMO) was held responsible for the mess and a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was slapped on him.
Terming the action against her politically motivated, Patel rubbished all the charges and was seeking advocate’s advise to challenge the order in court of law.