Madhya Pradesh: Ahilya's Palki Yatra to be taken out with full dignity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 226th death anniversary of Maa Ahilya Bai Holkar will be celebrated with reverence and dignity on Monday. There will be programmes throughout the day. In the evening, the palanquin of the Ahilyabai will be taken out with full dignity, in a symbolic form by following the Covid provisions.

These decisions were taken at a meeting in which city's enlightened people, leaders of all parties, office bearers of business and social organisations were present. It was organised by Devi Ahilya Utsav Samiti and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan presided over the meeting.

She said the tradition of taking out the Palki Yatra on her death anniversary is more than a hundred years old. It is my sincere wish that this yatra should be carried out on a short route with full dignity.

Programme coordinators Sudhir Dedge and Sharyu Waghmare said that on

Monday, September 6, at 8 am, a wreath would be laid on the statue of

Maa Ahilya in Rajwada. Idol worship at Gopal Mandir at 9 am, Rudrabhishek will be completed at Indreshwar Mahadev temple at 10 am. The main function will be held at the Government Institute of Fine Arts at 3 pm. At 5 pm, the Palki Yatra will go from Art Institute to Gopal Mandir via Krishnapura, Rajwada.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:51 AM IST