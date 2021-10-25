Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Diwali, police crackdown on liquor trade, 70 litres of illegal liquor seized

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department and the district police, under instructions of Gunaís assistant officer RS Meena and district excise officer Jagannath Kirade conducted a special search operation against the manufacturing, sale, collection and transportation of illicit liquor in Guna on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, around 70 litres of crude liquor was recovered from a man identified as Harphool Pardhi living in Patel Nagar in Guna.

The accused was booked under Sections 34(1) and 34 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act 1915 (amended 2000) by the concerned police station, said the excise officer.

Assistant district excise officer RS Meena led the teams which consisted of 40 policemen. Excise inspectors Amrik Singh, excise head constable Prem Narayan Namdev supervised the search operation.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:59 PM IST