Madhya Pradesh: After UP elections, I am coming to Madhya Pradesh, says Ravan

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dalit-Bahujan rights activist and the co-founder and national president of the Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan got floral welcome by Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (or JAYS) leaders at Sardarpur – Bhopwar fourlane intersection on Wednesday.

He received a memorandum presented by the JAYS leaders on pressing issued plaguing the seven villages under Sardarpur tehsil.

Ravan said, “After the UP elections, I am coming to Madhya Pradesh. Here we will strengthen our organization and to raise the issues of Dalits, tribals and the underprivileged.”

We will raise voice of villagers of these seven villages who are deprived of basic facilities after independence. People of these villages are living like animals. The governments here have cheated the poor people. We will take up matter with the district collector to draw solution soon, Azad said.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:46 AM IST