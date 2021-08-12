Madhya Pradesh: After Shajapur, Neemuch Solar Park to get Rs 2.14 per unit of electricity

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up another milestone in the field of solar energy, Madhya Pradesh has set a record of cheapest solar energy in the country after bidding for Neemuch Solar Project.

The state broke its own record of Rs 2.33 per unit received in the bidding for Shajapur Solar Plant on July 19, the bidding for Neemuch Solar Park ended today at the minimum tariff of Rs 2.14 per unit.

Tata Power's TP Saurya Limited was selected on the basis of the lowest offer of Neemuch Solar Park for 160 MW Unit-1 for Rs 1.49 and 170MW Unit-2 for 14 paise. On the other hand, for Unit-3 of 170 MW, Dubai's Al Jomeh Energy and Water Company was selected for the rate of Rs 2.15 per unit.

State new and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dung informed that 15 companies of national and international-level participated in the bidding for Neemuch plant on Wednesday.

These include Avada Energy Pvt Ltd, NHDC, Azure Power India, ACME Solar Hoarding Pvt Ltd, GAIL (India), Torrent Power, TP Saurya, Ayana Renewable Power, NTPC, Spring Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, Beempav Energy and ABREL SPV 2 Ltd.

Dung informed that this project will be set up on about one thousand hectares of land with private investment of Rs 1750 crores. The target of generating electricity from the project is set by March-2023. About 2500 people will get employment during project establishment and about 500 people in project operation.

Dang congratulated the departmental officers and employees for this. He said that the interest of national and international investors is increasing continuously in the field of solar energy. The reason for this is 100 per cent timely payment to the investors, easy availability of land and facilities provided to them. Solar plants are being set up on barren land. This will also increase the utilization of unused land. In the field of solar energy, Madhya Pradesh has made a different identity through policy innovations.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:54 PM IST