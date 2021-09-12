Madhya Pradesh: After farmer’s commits suicide officials assess condition of crop

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A Day after 37-year-old farmer Jitendra Patidar in Khargone committed suicide allegedly after crop loss thwarted his effort to repay his debt, a team of revenue, agriculture, horticulture officials visited his agriculture field to assess condition of his crop.

The crop damage and debt are alleged to be the reason behind the suicide of Jitendra, a farmer of Pandhaniya village in Khargone district.

The team of administration found that Jitendra has 16 acres. He had sown cotton crops over an estimated 10 acres and chilli, maize and groundnut on the rest of the land. The joint team has declared the condition of the crop as normal. Jitendra had a bank loan of Rs 90,671, claimed officials.

Prima facie the reason for the suicide does not appear to be the condition of the loans and crops, alleged officials. Various aspects are also being investigated by the police in this case, said a source.

Body of Jitendra Patidar was found hanging from a tree in his agricultural field in Pandhaniya village under Mengaon police station area on Friday.

Farmer’s uncle Bhagwan Patidar said that before taking the extreme step, Jitendra called him to inform about his decision to end life owing to rising burden of loan and crop loss.

“Jitendra's loan amount from banks and cooperative societies had gone up to Rs 10-12 lakh. He was under depression owing to his inability to repay the amount. Besides, he also suffered crop loss owing to poor rain. I tried to reason out with him and rushed to the spot. However, he had already hanged himself,” Bhagwan said.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:09 PM IST